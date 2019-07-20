|
|
(AINSWORTH)
1963-2019
After a valiant and courageous three year battle with cancer the Family of Cheryl Lynn Rodrigues sadly announce her peaceful passing in hospital on Monday June 17th 2019 in Setubal, Portugal. Cheryl was born on her parents, the late Joan and Robert (Bob) Ainsworth's 9th Anniversary August 21st 1963 in Fort William, Ontario. She attended local schools and St Thomas Anglican Church. As a student she volunteered at McKellar Hospital and worked at the Crossroads Best Western Hotel. She enjoyed participating and watching skating, skiing, swimming, curling, baseball, numerous other sports and church activities. After completing her education she went on to work for Berglund Industrial Supply and the City of Thunder Bay, Office Services Division. On her 18th birthday in August 1981 she met her future husband Miguel Rodrigues and they were happily married in September of 1984. They were blessed with the birth of their first daughter Shawna in June of 1987. They travelled back and forth between Canada and Portugal before making their permanent home in Azoia Sesimbra, Portugal in the Fall of 1993. Soon after they were again blessed with the birth of their second daughter Melinda in October of 1993. Cheryl's main goal in life was to be a devoted Wife and Mother to her girls and she succeeded beyond compare. After moving to Portugal her culinary skills were impeccable. She also took great joy in looking after her friend's children. In September of 2018 she became a loving grandmother to precious granddaughter Matilde who became the apple of her eye. Although at times her health struggles were very difficult to endure she would always have a smile on her face. She was so thankful in November of 2018 that she was able to travel to Thunder Bay to have one last Canadian visit with family and friends and attend the Pinty's curling event. She was a very caring, loving person and will always be remembered for her love and compassion towards others. Cheryl is survived by her Loving Family both in Portugal and Canada. Husband Miguel Rodrigues, Daughters Shawna Rodrigues (Goncalo) and Melinda Rodrigues (Filipe), Granddaughter Matilde, Sister Roberta Cuzzocrea, Sister and Brother-in-law Lori and Don Kivi, Aunts and Uncles Doreen and Gerald Ainsworth, Jan and Ed Zelinski, Rose Zelinski, Nieces Lisa Cumby (Jason), Melanie Glaeser (Ken) Great Niece Jaelin, Great Nephew Justin as well as numerous in-laws and cousins. Predeceased by Loving Parents Joan and Robert (Bob) Ainsworth, Parents-in-Law Maria da Conceicao and Manuel Caetano Rodrigues. Grandparents Evelyn (Toots) and Victor Zelinski, Elizabeth (Betty) and Frank Ainsworth, Uncle Earl Zelinski. Brother-in-law Charles Cuzzocrea and other Family Members. A Celebration of Life in Cheryl's Memory was held on June 24th 2019 at Ambinecro Crematorium Sesimbra Quinta do Conde Portugal.
We would like to extend from the bottom of our hearts a sincere Thank You to everyone who has supported both Cheryl and Family through these past three years. Your concern and compassion will always be cherished and remembered. Cheryl was Always a Respected Granddaughter, Daughter, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Niece & Friend and has truly earned her Wings as an Angel.
Always in Our Hearts - Love you Forever