Mrs. Christa Hanna (Lauenstein) Huempel, age 85 years, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 due to a stroke. Christa was born December 18, 1934 in Clauen, Germany. She and her husband Wolfgang immigrated to Winnipeg, Manitoba in August, 1957 and moved to Thunder Bay in October, 1957. They enjoyed many years together in their home on the lake, and later Christa enjoyed spending time with her many friends and travelling to sight-see or visit her family. Christa is survived by brother Hans-Joachim “Jan” (Dunja); niece Tanya (and family); nephews Misha (Dianne) and René (and family), all in Canada, and by sister Ingeborg (Harald); niece Stephanie (Jens); sister-in-law Christa; and nephew Michael (Renata), all in Germany. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Wolfgang, and her parents Dorothea and Hans. As per Christa's wishes, cremation has taken place and no Memorial Service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christa's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Salvation Army. Family may organize a celebration of life at a later date. Contact Misha @ 604-540-7338.