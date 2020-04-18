|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother Christa Welter, on April 13, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side.
Christa was born on April 29, 1934 in Noerenberg/Pommern, Germany and moved to Ratzeburg, where she completed her schooling and apprenticeship in retail. In her early 20's, she moved to Canada and married Karl, her husband of over 50 years.
Christa was an enthusiastic worker, who enjoyed being around her family and friends as well as spending time with her 'girls' from the knitting club and her evening card games. In her early years in Thunder Bay, she was employed as a nurse's assistant at St. Joseph's Hospital. After establishing a family, she started working at Brent Park Store, where she enjoyed working for 28 years. During that time, she loved meeting new people, some of whom became lifelong friends.
As busy as she was at home with her family, she made regular visits to her family in Germany. Christa also very much enjoyed her many trips with her husband Karl to Mexico, Florida and Cuba. Christa had great pleasure in hosting get-togethers and big meals at home with family and friends for any occasion...and she made sure that no one left the table hungry.
Christa, with her friendly smile and personality, will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Karl, daughter Caroline (Harri), son George (Jenn), granddaughters Jenny (Manuel) and Kirsten (Carter), grandson Kyle (Kayla), great granddaughter Jazmine, sisters Marianne, Baerbel (Franz), Renate and brother Max. She will also be sadly missed by her many tenants throughout the years. We would like to express a special thanks to her close friends, Helen and Barbara for their friendship and support, especially during the last year, before and after her heart surgery.
She was predeceased by her parents Max and Elise (Marquardt) Kuwatsch and brothers Hans and Ernst.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Friends and family will be notified. Cremation will take place on Sat., April 18, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Cardiac Fund at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
https://www.healthsciencesfoundation.ca/northern-cardiac-fund