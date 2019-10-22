|
|
Christina Ostapovici, age 93 years of Thunder Bay, long time resident of Southbridge Lakehead Nursing Home, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Born in Ploca (Zadar), Croatia on April 6, 1926, she immigrated to Canada in 1958. While working as a cook in a bush camp outside of Port Arthur, she met her future husband John Ostapovici. They were married and lived together until his passing in 1975.
Christina was known to many in the Croatian community as Mila. She had a passion for singing, home cooking, photographing events with her film camera, jigsaw puzzles, attending religious, community and family functions. She was a social, kind, generous, giving and loving person. No one could pass by her without receiving a warm hello, a beaming smile, a reaching out for the touch of her hand, even big hugs n kisses, accompanied by wishes of endearment.
Christina was predeceased by her parents Ante and Stosa Stipcevich, brother Joseph Stipcevich, and sister Angela Matesic. She is survived by her sister-in-law Mary Stipcevich, nephew Peter of Toronto, niece Lily of Thunder Bay, and great nieces Mateja and Evie of Toronto, relatives in Croatia.
She will be missed by all who knew her – Hallelujah, Praise the Lord!
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 May Street South with Rev. Ciaran Donnelly presiding. The interment will take place at St. Andrew's R.C. Cemetery.
Thank you to staff and friends who made Southbridge Lakehead home for Christina.
Christina Ostapovici will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com