Christina Mary Vincent, age 45, died unexpectedly at home on July 31, 2020, in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Christina is survived by her Father Edward Boucher (Cam Boucher); Her Mother Lorraine Vincent (Raejohn Pepin); Her significant other Curtis Brizard; Her children Natasha Hamilton Vincent (Mark Annett), Simone Hamilton Vincent (Cecil Conrad), CJ (Curtis) Brizard, Abigayle Brizard, Jewelian Brizard and Jessica Brizard. Her siblings Becky Vincent, Rachael Boucher, Tisha Parsons and Edward Vincent Her nieces and nephews Nevyn Vincent, Hannah Bovin, Lucas Belmore, Jacob, Cassie, Jediah, and Logan Vincent, Miikwan Fox, Melvin, Brooke, Jersey, and Lilly Muckle, Ryder, Tyson, Logan Boucher. She is preceded in death by her Grandmother Christine Vincent (Mama) Grandfather Jack Boucher Aunties Jackie and Nancy Boucher, Her Uncle Roy Boucher, Also Her Sister Lorraine Vincent. Christina was born on June 28 1975 in Sioux Lookout at the general hospital, to parents Edward Boucher and Lorraine Vincent. She attended St. James public school. In 1976, She moved to Thunder Bay. Christina was a great and loving mother who would do anything to put a smile on her kids faces. She met Bobby Hamilton and had 2 daughters later they separated, and she met Curtis Brizard and they have 1 son and 3 daughters in total Christina had 6 beautiful children that she adored. Her family and friends will always remember her as a fun, loving, happy person. A celebration of life is scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:00-5:00 PM, at Chippewa Park. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Christina's life. The family would like to thank Blake's Funeral home, and Perfect Parties for their support in this time of need. In lieu of Flowers we are asking for donations to help give the youngest 4 kids a fresh start in a new home. It can be sent to the go fund me page "in loving memory of Christina Vincent.





Don't think of her

as gone away

her journey's just begun,

life holds so many facets

this earth is only one.

Just think of her as resting

from the sorrows

and the tears,

in a place of warmth

and comfort where there

are no days or years.

Think how she must be

wishing that we could know, today how nothing but our sadness can really pass away.

And think of her as living

in the hearts

of those she touched,

for nothing loved is ever lost

and she was loved so much.



On-line Condolences

may be sent to

www.blakefuneralchapel.com

As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation outdoors is restricted to 100 People or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.