June 20, 1950 – April 29, 2019
Mrs. Christine Joyce Anne Schaworski (nee Bodner), age 68 years, passed away peacefully with family by her side, on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre after a courageous battle with M.S.
Christine was born in Port Arthur on June 20, 1950. She was educated locally and was employed as an office worker in her younger years. She met Alex Schaworski and they were married on February 16, 1979. Together, they started their family and Christine dedicated her life to creating a loving home for her husband and children. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, fishing, hunting and gardening, as well as, watching television and movies. Her greatest passion was her family. Christine truly enjoyed spending time with her children and granddaughter and always looked forward to visits with her sister. She was an huge animal lover and never turned away any in need.
Christine is survived by her children Vikki (Carl) Storry and Brent (Hailey); granddaughter Sophie; sister Doreen Brimmell; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She will also be greatly missed by her many furry companions.
She was predeceased by her husband, Alex; parents Emma and Peter Bodner; mother-in-law Lena and step-father-in-law Joe Weedon; brother-in-law Allan Brimmell; sister-in-law Helen (Ernie) Ukrainec; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and relatives.
Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Christine Schaworski will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11:00AM in St. Patrick's Cathedral. Private interment will take place at a later date in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday evening from 6:00PM until 8:00PM in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James with Vigil Prayers offered at 7:00PM.
Should friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations made in memory of Christine to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.