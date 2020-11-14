

“To thine own self be true” are the words that Christine lived by without compromise.



Christine passed away at home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after battling Type 1 diabetes for 57 years. Graduating from medical school is an accomplishment but to do it with a chronic disease is a testament of Christine's strength and will power. On graduating she was determined that the patients she saw in her practice would get her undivided attention with the question after each appointment was “is there anything else I can help you with today”. Christine would always try to go the extra yard for everyone she saw.



Christine's career started with the Spence Clinic but when her husband, Fraser, was transferred to Vancouver they packed up and she took a position at the Downtown East Side Clinic (skid row) which was truly a challenge as she never saw a well patient. Christine treated each patient she saw with respect and afforded them quality care which she felt they deserved. Christine also did locums at the Burnaby Women's Penitentiary.



When they moved back to Thunder Bay, Christine was the first physician at the Ogden East End Health Centre. She then moved on to the Spence Clinic and after a stroke she finished her career at the Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital.



Christine's patients always came first and she would go to no ends to help them with their problems. She did not care where they came from or who they were. Their care and wellbeing was the only thing that mattered.



Christine also found time to play racquetball (where she met her husband), hiking in the mountains of B.C., skiing, inline skating marathons, white water rafting and jogging. Her favourite holiday was Niagara on the Lake but also visited many cities all over North America.



Christine is survived by her husband of 35 years Fraser Coull and her stepdaughter (daughter) Ashleigh (Nathan). Her sisters Elizabeth (Alan) and Alison. Predeceased by her parents Jean and Jeff Peat, sister Barb and brother Jeffrey.



We have been very grateful over the years for the care shown to Christine by Drs. Jeremy Mozzon, S.T.A. Malik, Azadeh Mofid and Riley.



Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. If friends so wish a memorial donation to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 235 Yorkland Blvd., Suite 600, Toronto, ON M2J 4Y8 would be appreciated.





