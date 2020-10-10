October 24, 1973 –
September 4, 2020
While enjoying her afternoon paddleboard at Bear Creek Provincial Park in West Kelowna, BC, with the warm sun caressing her face; we lost our precious Christine, at the young age of 46. Soulmate of Ian Sebesta, best Mom and best friend in the world to her two wonderful sons, Brayden and Michael Sebesta. Cherished daughter of Keith Corbett (Joanne) and Karen Boyle (late William), Legendary sister of Cathy-Jeanne Corbett (Mike Blanchette), Treasured aunt of her nephews, Jordan and Troy Nelson and Sullivan Blanchette, Incredibly special daughter in law of Frank Sebesta and Alexandra Sebesta, Beloved sister in law of Danielle Neil (Chris) and adoring aunt of their boys, Kai, Dane, and Colton, Very much-loved granddaughter of Betty Corbett (late Gerald) and Rose Gignac, Loved and adored by her aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, Christine left a lasting effect on all who knew her and loved her. Christine grew up on St. Joseph Island, in Ontario, where she still has strong loving bonds of friendship. Her teenage and early adult years were spent in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where she became a wonderful woman who always made us proud. She attended Prospect Avenue Public School, Hillcrest High School, Confederation College and Lakehead University and later pursued healing in Massage Therapy, Craniosacral Therapy and Osteopathy. She met Ian and married in Thunder Bay. They moved West to Edmonton and then Kelowna, where she enjoyed her final years on this earth. Christine loved her family first, above all else! She treasured all the many friendships she shared during her life journey. She absolutely loved the beach, the sun, and anything to do with the water. She enjoyed her life to the fullest. She always had a hearty laugh and the most beautiful smile any angel could have. There are infinite stars in the heavens but the stars with the shortest lifespan go out with an amazing explosion of light so great that the other stars do not even compare. You were unique, you were precious, you were, and always will be, loved. Sleep in heavenly peace, angel. Due to Covid-19 restrictions. A small family service was delivered. A video presentation of the service is currently being edited and will be provided via the following link once available. https://gf.me/u/ywskk4
. The family intends on having a Celebration of Life in Thunder Bay in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers donations to Christine's Memorial Fund would be most appreciated to help cover some of the immediate, and foreseeable costs of the family of moving forward. Visit www.gofundme.com/f/christine-sebesta-memorial-fund
Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
.