|
It is with broken hearts the family of Christopher (Chris) Hacio announces his passing, on February 19, 2019 at the young age of 58. Chris passed peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital in Thunder Bay with his loving family by his side. On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com
Chris attended Lakeview High School (St. Ignatius High School), where he met very dear friends and made many lasting memories. Chris received his Honours Bachelor of Administration from the University of Western Ontario in London, Ontario and realized his passion for law shortly after graduating. Chris proceeded to study law at the University of Ottawa. After two years of articling and working in Toronto, Chris decided to return to his Thunder Bay roots, where he was born and raised, and met the love of his life, Daniella. Soon after getting married, Chris and Daniella had three daughters Amanda, Melissa and Andrea, who he loved greatly. Chris always lived his life to the fullest. He most enjoyed spending time with his family at their camp at Shebandowan, travelling, skiing and golfing with his friends.
Chris was a proud father and husband, always thinking of others first. He was an accomplished lawyer with a passion for his practice and achieving the best outcome for his clients. He started his own law firm, Hacio Law, in 2011, and received his Civil Litigation Specialist Certification in 2018 for his many professional achievements. He will also be receiving the Thunder Bay Law Association Service Award in 2019 for his dedication to making a difference in the community. Chris fought hard for his clients, but fought even harder for his life when he was diagnosed with brain cancer in October 2018. It was a short battle, but Chris was “all in” and determined to beat this devastating disease. Every step of the way Chris never once lost his sense of humour—his smile and contagious laugh still had the ability to light up any room. He was a special person in the lives of everyone who knew him—he will be deeply and sorely missed but his spirit will always live on.
Chris leaves behind his loving wife of 28 years Daniella and three daughters, Amanda, Melissa and Andrea, his parents Geraldine (Debbie) Hacio and William (Bill) Hacio, his four sisters; Lois Hacio, Lori (Donald) Paterson, Debra (Doug) Vanderwey, and Kelly (George) Badanai; his mother and father-in-law; Francesco and Silvana Roccatani, his sister-in-law Stephanie (Saro) Provvisionato, brother-in-law Joe (Petra) Roccatani, his nephews and nieces; William (Billy) Hacio, Isabella Paterson, Max (Nancy) Paterson, Sclater (Carolyn) Paterson, Taylor Vanderwey, Colin Vanderwey, Ross Vanderwey, “Boy Wonder”, Neave Badanai, Laura Provvisionato (Jamie Del Paggio), and Sebastian and Natalie Roccatani.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 when family and friends will gather in St. Patrick's Cathedral for the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Msgr. P.M. Stilla V.G.. A private entombment will follow in Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum. Visitation for friends will be held on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street.
In honour of their father, Chris' daughters created a special fundraiser, “Beanies for Brain Cancer,” to give back to brain cancer research at the Gerry & Nancy Pencer Brain Tumour Centre, where Chris went through treatment in Toronto. All donations to the fundraiser can be made on their Beanies for Brain Cancer donation page online: www.thepmcf.ca/b4b.