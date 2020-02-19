|
|
April 17, 1960 ~ Feb. 19, 2019
As we loved you,
So we miss you;
In memory you are near
A super dad and husband
Childhood memories and
Your funny jokes
And as you said,
“I want to get out of here
before the glaciers melt”
Just like the melting snow
You drifted away
One year today.
Always in our hearts –
You left with compassion and wanting to help others.
We're grateful for the time
you had
And all your friends we met
And as Mom called you
“My only Boy!”
Your path was lighted yet.
The rolling stream of life rolls on
But still recalling the love,
Your voice, the smile
In remembering you.
~ Loved and Missed,
by your family Daniella,
daughters Amanda, Melissa, Andrea, Mom and Dad, and sisters Lois, Lori, Debra, Kelly