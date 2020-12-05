It is with great sadness that the family of Christopher Leigh Gallucci announces his unexpected passing on November 30th, 2020. Born May 26th, 1978 to Charlie and Lynne Gallucci, Chris was one of their four sons. Chris was an avid, eclectic reader absorbing himself in topics that ranged from ancient history to fantasy novels and his interests were just as varied: strategy and simulation board games, anything Star Wars, following Notre Dame football, quoting from The Simpsons. He had qualities that endeared him to many; he was intelligent, resourceful, fun-loving, stubborn and, at times, argumentative but above all else he was kind-hearted. He was a kid at heart and very much a people person. Wherever he found himself, Chris was quick to make friends, and no matter where life took him he never forgot the people he called his friends. Even if you had just met him, you felt as though you'd known him your whole life, and if you hadn't seen Chris for months or longer, you could always pick up right where you had left off. Since his birthday fell on the May long weekend, he would often spend it camping with friends and family despite encountering the last snowfall of the year on more than one occasion. On U.S. Thanksgiving, you could be sure to find Chris watching his favourite Lions lose again. Family was important to Chris, and he always looked forward to spending the holidays with everyone. However, nothing gave him more happiness than spending time with his daughter, Taylor. He lived for that. Whether it was summer splash pads and Lake Superior sail boating rides or winter fun activities, their adventures together were what Chris most looked forward to. During whatever activities they were undertaking together, they'd often be seen lost in their own little world. No matter what life threw at Chris, his daughter was the constant presence that kept him moving forward. With his impish grin, those yellow-framed sunglasses, the many warm memories, Chris will forever live in our hearts. Predeceased by his mother, Lynne, and his uncles Tom and Rick, Chris is survived by his daughter, Taylor; his father, Charlie; his brothers, Charles, Ryan, and Andrew; his aunts Carol-Lynne and Cookie; and long-time companion, Tamara.





“Good-byes are only

for those who love

with their eyes.”



~rumi