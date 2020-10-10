Christopher Pham

It is with a heavy heart I bring you news of my death. Apparently, I passed away on Thursday, October 01, 2020. It pains me to say because it's not something I wanted to hear, much less experience. Once again I didn't get things my way! That's been the story of my life, all my life and while on that subject (the story of my life)…on December 23, 1980 my parents, older brother and sisters celebrated my birth. I was born into a loving family with a mom who could cook anyone under the table, a dad who was the jack of all trades and siblings whom I quite easily pried the attention away from. I was named Christopher because I was born in Canada unlike my other siblings. Lol . With my introduction, the world was changed forever. Called by most, as one of the most inappropriate guys with the biggest heart. I'd smile and somehow my off handed jokes wouldn't offend. I always wanted the last laugh. Never did I meet a dog I didn't like. If I was being honest, I loved everything life had to offer. I was a strong student, decent athlete, and a very likeable kid. I could've been a comedian or even an engineer. Speaking of titles…I've held a few in my day. I've been a devoted son to Truong & Lien Pham, an energetic teenager, a Aviation Manufacturing graduate (Confederation College), dedicated worker (Kenn Borak Air Ltd Calgary ). I returned 5 years later to Thunder Bay because my familia begged for me to be closer and needed a helping hand at the family business known as Mr. Chinese Restaurant. I was a most excellent brother to Khoa Pham, Ngan (Paul) Cava, Dao (Keith) Holstrom, a prankster, a true and loyal friend, and a spoiling uncle to Tateum and Vanessa Cava, Jayden and Tristan Holmstrom and Robert Pham. But the title I hold with most pride is FATHER. It was my badge of honour, my proudest moment …the birth of my son. And if you don't believe it, just ask me. Oh wait, I'm afraid it's too late for questions. Sorry. I was good at lot of things, but best at unconditional love. I taught everyone I met about loving people and always seeing the good in everyone. Truong Junior (T.J.) you have enriched my life more than words can say. Da da da da, no more :( Stan the man, my wing dog during our lazy days of football (Philadelphia Eagles), hockey (Calgary Flames) we enjoyed a smorgasbord of goodies from dim sum, pho, pizza to sushi all in one sitting. So…I was born; I blinked; and it was over. No buildings named after me; no monuments erected in my honour. But I DID have the chance to know and love each and every friend as well as all my family members. How much more blessed can a person be? So in the end, remember…do your best, follow your arrow, and make something amazing out of your life. Throw in those one liners. Oh, and never stop smiling. If you want to, you can look for me in TJ's reflection. I am here beside him always. You know I'll be there in those full belly chuckles in one form or another. Of course that will probably comfort some while antagonizing others, but you know me…it's what I do. I'll leave you with this…please don't cry because I'm gone; instead be happy that I was here. (Or maybe you can cry a little bit. After all, I have passed away).Today I am happy listening to country music and singing along off key. Probably in my briefs .



Love you forever.



Pham Bam



A service to celebrate the life of Christopher Pham will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Ed Long presiding. Those wishing to attend the visitation are welcome to do so for the 1 hour prior to the service. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to register on Christopher's page at https://memorial.sargentandson.com/christopher-pham/4352195/index.php. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation would be greatly appreciated.





Online condolences may be made at

www.sargentandson.com



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.