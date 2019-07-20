Home

Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Jenkens Reception Centre
226 South Syndicate Avenue
Christopher Ryan Witzell


1984 - 2019
Christopher Ryan Witzell Obituary

August 22, 1984 –
July 10, 2019

Chris had lots of love and laughter to pass around to friends and family.

Chris passed away unexpectedly in a house fire on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Chris had a lot of hobbies such as camping, fishing, hunting, gardening and landscaping. Chris also loved to spend time with his mother, Cindy Witzell, in her garden and three sons Brayden, Nathan, and Nehemiah. Chris will be deeply missed, but never forgotten by all that knew him.

Chris is survived by his mother Cindy Witzell & Dino Menei, father Gary Deschamps, three sons, sisters, brother, aunts and uncles, and cousins. Chris is also survived by numerous other family members.

Chris graduated grade 12 in Fort Frances and was expected to attend college in September 2019 to become an Addiction Social Worker as a profession.

We love you Chris and know you will be our new angel guiding and watching over us all until we meet again. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. in the Jenkens Reception Centre, 226 South Syndicate Avenue.

Any donations can be directed to your nearest addiction facility of choice in honour of Christopher Ryan Witzell and will be greatly appreciated by all family and friends.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
