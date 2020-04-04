|
Christopher Thomas Hamilton passed away on March 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Thunder Bay, Ontario, with his wife Suzi by his side. Chris struggled with cancer for almost two years.
Chris was born on Christmas day, 1938, in Calgary, Alberta. He was very proud of his Metis citizenship and made sure that his children and grandchildren knew their interesting and fascinating family history.
Chris loved the rock and roll music of the 50's and enjoyed putting on dances at the Hillhurst Community Hall in Calgary when he was a teenager. Later in life, he became “Daddy Cool” and played his music at social events in Thunder Bay. Chris was a fun loving guy who looked forward to every day. Chris was a member of the Canadian Legion, Branch 5 and a former member of Alberta Mustangs Auto Club and Lakehead Antique Cars Club.
In his working life, Chris was the dispatcher for Standard General Construction. He was a very dedicated employee for over 30 years. He spent most of his retirement years in Thunder Bay returning home to Calgary for special family events. Chris was a huge fan of the Calgary Flames and the Calgary Stampeders and you didn't dare interrupt him when he was watching a game.
Chris was predeceased by his parents George and Tina Hamilton, his brothers Robert and Lloyd, his mother-in-law Margaret Constant and his brother-in-law Chris Constant.
Chris will be sorely missed by the love of his life, Suzi and his 5 children-Michael, Susie (Dan) Killam, Shane (Carrie), Grant (LaDawn) and Tracey (Shaun) Briscoe. He is also survived by his sister Millie and brothers Ken (Rose) and Vern and his very special niece Val (Don) Davies. Chris also leaves behind his 12 wonderful grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place with interment at Mountain View Memorial Gardens in Calgary at a later date.