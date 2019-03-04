|
|
It is with heavy hearts that the family announce Christopher (Chris) Thorp age 87 years, a resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Hogarth Riverview Manor - Transitional Care Unit. Chris was born on August 26, 1931 in Llandudno, Caernarvonshire, Wales. While living in Wales and Great Britain he attended various boarding schools and graduated from Oriel College, Oxford University with a Bachelor's Degree in literature. Chris also served his British National Service with the British Forces in Germany for two years. Chris immigrated to Canada in 1955 to become an English teacher. He taught at high schools in Regina, SK., Atikokan and Thunder Bay, ON. Chris received his Master's Degree from Queen's University in Kingston, ON. He taught for 31 years before retiring. After a brief hiatus from high school teaching, he returned to the Faculty of Education at Lakehead University training new teachers before retiring again in 2001. Chris met the love of his life, Carole (Hughes), in Atikokan, ON, and married on April 21, 1962. Chris was an avid reader, passionate about opera and classical music, enjoyed performing in live theatre, loved the game of golf, and coaching minor hockey. He had a wonderful sense of humour and enjoyed playing word and mind games with people. Watching British comedies was another favourite past time. Chris was instrumental in creating the Cheltenham Cup, a golf championship trophy for the youth at the Atikokan Golf Club.
Chris is survived by his wife of 56 years Carole, his children Doug (Laura) Thorp, Kathy (Amanda) Banks, and Michelle Taylor (Allan); grandchildren Jamie, Duncan, Bryan, Mitchell, and Robert Thorp; great-grandchildren Fayth, Nathaniel, and Jonathan Thorp. He is predeceased by his parents Dr. Henry Thorp and Margaret (Shelmerdine) and sister Audrey Thorp, uncles Royden (Gladys) and Leonard Thorp.
A celebration of life will occur on Wednesday March 6th at 11:00am at the Blake Funeral Chapel with Rev. Jonathan Blanchard from St. Thomas Anglican officiating. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated.
Christopher Thorp will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
On-line Condolences
may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com