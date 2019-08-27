Home

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Kitchitwa Kateri Church
451 Syndicate Avenue North
Thunder Bay, ON
Christopher Tyler Gordon St. Cyr


1991 - 2019
Christopher Tyler Gordon St. Cyr Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Christopher Tyler Gordon St. Cyr, 28, of Sioux Lookout, Ontario announce his unexpected passing on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. His family was by his side.

Christopher was born July 25, 1991, in Sioux Lookout, Ontario and was a member of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation. He is survived by his son Alexander St. Cyr, his grandmother Mona St. Cyr, his parents: Susan Albany (Daniel) and James St. Cyr (Amanda), his brothers: Josh St. Cyr (Tricia) and Jeremy Albany, nieces: Sally and Lena, nephews: Isiah and Donte, aunts: Donna Christiansen, Michelle Hopkins, Melinda Rodeghiero, Karen Parnell and uncles: Robert Jr. St. Cyr, Mark St. Cyr, Stewart Albany and numerous cousins.

He was predeceased by two grandfathers: Fred Duncan, Robert St. Cyr and two grandmothers: Elizabeth Duncan, Lucy Albany.

Christopher will be forever remembered by his family and friends as a respectful and compassionate individual who cared for others generously.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Kitchitwa Kateri Church, 451 Syndicate Avenue North, Thunder Bay. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery.

