Christopher Warren Patterson, 48, was untimely taken from his family on February 3, 2019, in St. Joseph's Hospital, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Chris was born in Grimsby, Ontario, but he lived most of his life in Thunder Bay. He worked at Bombardier as a finisher. He enjoyed photography, four-wheeling, and video games. He had a keen wit and an excellent sense of humour, which he kept to the end. He was a sweet man who loved his family and his dog.

Chris is survived by his wife, Michele, who cared for him and gave him joy and comfort in his final days; his sons, Christopher, Sean, and Jeff (Jewels); and his granddaughter, Mariah; his mother, Millie; his sister, Vickie (Richard); his niece, Angelina; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be sorely missed by all whose days he brightened and hearts he warmed with his love. He is predeceased by his father, Allan Patterson.

Respecting Chris's wishes, there will be no service, and he is set to be cremated and put to rest next to his dog, Princess.

The Patterson family thanks Donald Hutchinson, Dr. Bezanson, and the Regional Cancer Care staff.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the TBRHSC - Northern Cancer Fund in Chris's memory.

