Chuck "Patrick" Meshake
Chuck “Patrick” Meshake, age 55, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in his home due to heart failure. His spirit name is Dadibaa Giizhiig, which means Around the World. Miizey Doodem Ling Clan.

He was born on January 16, 1965 in the small town of Geraldton, Ontario by his parents Susan Megan and Ambrose Jr Meshake. He followed in the Meshake footsteps and became a firefighter, then worked as a heavy equipment operator until he was unable to work.

He enjoyed drumming and signing with his close family and friends. In his spare time he created beautiful drums, drumsticks, drawings and little creations throughout his home. He grew up in the bush and became a great hunter, fisher and cooking traditional food. He also enjoyed a good visit over a hot coffee.

Chuck is survived by his children Fawn Meshake, Dakota-Colt Meshake, Sterling Meshake, Dustin Gagne and Leonard Johnson; his siblings Margaret Booth, Rose Moses (Garland), Thomas Meshake and Eric Meshake. He is also survived by his grandchildren Sapaawe'kwe, Javelin, Alikai, William, Korbyn and Nevaeh; his best friend for life and ex-wife Cathy Fobister; many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Susan Megan and Ambrose Jr Meshake as well as his brother Micheal Meshake, sister Janet Meshake and his nephew Raymond Moses.

Cremation will take place on Monday, May 4, 2020 and a private family service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date once we are able to travel. His final resting place will be at Murky Creek Rapids where he grew up with his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the TBRHSC – Renal Department, would be appreciated.
On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca


Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
