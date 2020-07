Clara Battiston (nee Lark) passed away at Hogarth Riverview Manor on July 17th, 2020, in her 93rd year. She was predeceased by her husband Louis. Clara is survived by her two sons Arthur (Fort Erie) and Murray and family (Kelowna BC). We wish to thank the staff of 6N Hogarth Riverview Manor for their care and concern through the years. As per Clara's wishes no service will be held.





