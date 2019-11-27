|
(nee Larway)
Clara Kathleen McNamee died Monday, November 18th, 2019 at 97 years of age. She had been residing at Hogarth Riverview Manor following several months rehab at St. Joseph's Hospital, after a stroke in 2017. Clara was born in 1922, in Moosejaw, Saskatchewan. She a full lengthy life filled with family, friends and acquaintances. She was a long-time member of Wesley Untied Church, worked as bookkeeper and office receptionist for Carl Mickelson and Associates for many years, retiring at the age of 71 to take up quilting, joined the Thunder Bay Quilters Guide and along with many friends, enjoyed learning new techniques and skills, and the camaraderie of like thinkers. Her goal since childhood when she watched her mother and grandmother quilt, was to also make bed covers for her family and she successfully accomplished that. Her family was an important part of her life. She had three children: James Barry (Gail), Betty-Lynn Lockhart (Ron) and John Bertrand; three grandchildren: Tracey Hewalo (Murray), James McNamee (Hannah) and Lisa Arpin (Robert), plus fourteen great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband of thirty-one years, Robert John (Jack) McNamee in 1974, also her son, Bert in 2010 and her daughter, Betty in 2017. Her two brothers, Wilfred and Albert Larway also predeceased her. She is survived by James Barry McNamee and his family as well as many nieces and nephews of the Larway family and their families. She will be sadly missed but joyfully remembered by her little quips and encouraging word and her quilts. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and/or Hogarth Riverview Manor would be gratefully appreciated. In lieu of a funeral service, there will be a private (immediate) family Celebration of Clara's Life.