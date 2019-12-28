|
Mrs. Clara Louise Dudar, age 98 years, of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Pioneer Ridge, where she had resided for the past 3-1/2 years. Clara was born In Minnitaki, Ontario on April 12, 1921, the daughter of Adolph and Rose Mascetti. She was raised, along with her five siblings in Raith, Ontario and after completing high school, moved with her entire family to Fort William (now Thunder Bay, Ontario). During WWII, Clara worked at the Canada Car plant, and later fell in love with and married Nick Dudar, with whom she celebrated 70 years of marriage in August of 2019. They made Thunder Bay their home and together they raised their three children. Clara's life was devoted to her family and she was happiest during time spent with them, especially her grandchildren. Clara enjoyed many family holidays in Ontario, and throughout western Canada with Nick, their children and grandchildren. She had a keen interest in politics and on more than one occasion, took great pride in taking her children to Ottawa, to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister and tour the Parliament buildings. She was a member of St. Patrick's Cathedral where she had belonged to the C.W.L. for over 50 years. Clara enjoyed cooking and baking for family and friends, as well as her weekly bingo. Clara will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her husband Nick; her children: Bonita (Wally) Spahmann (Calgary), Ron (Angie) Dudar (Calgary) and, Lori (Rob) Goose (Thunder Bay) grandchildren: Stephanie and Travis Spahmann, Tara (Randy Barnas) and Derek (Tracy) Dudar, Jonathan, Kyle and Adam Goose; great grandchildren Aiden and Myla Dudar, along with her sister Gloria Palin as well as by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Clara was predeceased by her parents, brothers Livio and Louis, and, sisters Beatrice and Lydia. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 when family and friends will gather at St. Patrick's Cathedral. A Funeral Mass will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla V.G. The interment will follow at Mountainview Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, December 30th, 2019 from 3:00-4:30 pm., in the Blake Funeral Chapel, 200 May Street South, Thunder Bay. Expressions of sympathy memorials made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, or the Canadian Diabetes Association, would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and care providers at Pioneer Ridge for caring for Clara over the past 3-1/2 years as well as the continuing care of their father, Nick Dudar.On-line Condolences
Clare Dudar will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
