It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Clara (Gould) McDonald of Terrace Bay at the age of 89. Clara passed away at Wilkes Terrace early morning of September 17, 2019 with her two daughters Gail and Nancy by her side. Clara was a dear mother, grandmother, great grandmother and wonderful friend too many. Clara was born in Hamilton on July 27, 1930. She was adopted into a loving family when she was two years old. Clara was musically inclined. When Clara was older she sang in the church choir and learned how to read music and play the piano. While visiting her cousins in Schreiber in 1950 she met Fred Gould who was a School Teacher there at the time. They corresponded by letter and were married less than a year later. They settled in Terrace Bay in 1951. Fred got a job in the mill in the Test Station. When their company house was being built on Elizabeth Ave. they lived with friends in a Rooming House on Kenogami Road. They had and raised three children. As the kids got older they took them for walks in the bush and on picnics. It was then that the children learned to appreciate the great outdoors. Clara enjoyed using her imagination to put together costumes for school functions and church Christmas plays. Clara was active in the Community Church and in the choir. Clara also sang solos as she had a beautiful voice and had taken singing lessons in earlier years. Later Clara became the organist and known for playing at a lot of funerals and weddings. Active in the Ladies' Auxiliary in the church she worked at a lot of Christmas bazaars and other events. She and Fred were both members of the Moose Lodge. They worked at events and enjoyed attending all the dances. They often entertained in their home. Clara played the piano and sang and her husband Fred played the trumpet. They both loved to travel. After the children left home Fred and Clara enjoyed trips around Europe and to Hawaii. They became grandparents in 1977 to Matthew Johnson They enjoyed traveling by bus to Upsala to spend time with their daughter Gail and family and take their grandson for rides down the road in a wagon. Clara was predeceased by Fred in 1981. This was soon after they renewed their vows after 30 years of marriage. To fill her time she got into making crafts. Birds on driftwood, potpourri sachets, inspirational albums and baskets full of useful things are just a few of the things she made and gave away as gifts to friends and family. She also sold her wares at the local Fall Fair each year. Clara got her exercise skating at the arena until she was 78. Clara was an inspiration to many. Some of Clara's friends came to watch Clara skate or tighten Clara's laces or cheer her on. What a blessing that was. Clara had a wonderful sense of humour and took to becoming a clown (Ms. Daisy) with her daughters' encouragement. Clara enjoyed taking part with her daughter Gail as (Daffodil) at the Shrine Circus, with Gail as Ms. Blueberry Muffin at the Blueberry Blast in Nipigon and played various Kartoon characters in the Elks Klown Band, Christmas shows and as Ms. Daisy during visits to the Senior Homes in Thunder Bay and McCausland Hospital in Terrace Bay. It was fun for her to travel to Thunder Bay to see her daughter Nancy perform in outdoor concerts, for the viewing of Nancy's Patches movie she played a role in and to do things together. Clara's daughters put on an 80th birthday for her with a circus theme to celebrate Clara's life. Clara's daughter Nancy sang her a beautiful song. Clara's youngest daughter Gail read a story wrote about her mom's life. Nancy and Gail sang with their mother Clara as she played the piano. The church presented her with her choir collar that they had framed. Speeches were given that honoured her and other presentations done. There was musical entertainment by special friends and certificates presented to her. One sent from the Prime Minister. The other one was Mayor of Terrace Bay. Both congratulated her on reaching a milestone. A few years later Clara moved in to Wilkes Terrace Senior Home after being diagnosed with dementia. Clara adjusted quickly to her change of environment. Clara enjoyed living there and took part in the activities and craft days. Clara enjoyed going out on special occasions and spending time with family and the fury family pet dog Sugar. Clara always had a smile on her face even when she was having a rough day. Friendly with everyone Clara was always cheering people up. Clara maintained her sense of humour and clown like nature regardless off not wearing makeup or a costume. Clara will be missed. Clara was predeceased by her adoptive parents Olive Fairs in 1958 and Herbert Fairs in 1973 and her son Robert James Gould in 1976. Clara is lovingly missed her daughter Nancy Doetzel (Ken) of Calgary; Gail Johnson (Bert) of Terrace Bay; grandson Matthew Johnson (Erin) Of Melfort SK.; three beautiful great granddaughters Elyse, (12); Kendra (9); Selah Johnson (6); special friends Jan and Michael Gauthier of Toronto; Kim Rowat; Debbie and Don Pawlett, Blanche Theriault, Marion and Cliff Grove; John Ramanauskas, Brenda Bennett, all Clara's Elizabeth Avenue neighbours, Clara's special roommate and friend Ann at Wilkes Terrace, all the Wilkes Terrace residents, staff and volunteers as well as numerous others too many to name.
Thank you, mom for who you were and for playing a special role and making an impact in so many people's lives. xo xo
A Funeral Service will take place at the Terrace Bay Community Church at 1: pm on Friday September 20th with the visitation from 12:00-1: pm at the church. A reception will take place at Michael King Hall following the interment which is open to the public.