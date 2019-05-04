|
Lady of Glencoe and Lochaber
February 14, 1949 – April 27, 2019
Mrs. Clare Ellen Ristola, age 70 years, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Clare was born in Port Arthur on February 14, 1949 to Emile and Rita Gatien. She met her soul mate Martti on a blind date, and they married in 1973. Together they enjoyed their life and fiercely loved their family.
Clare was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved with her whole being. She made friends easily, maintaining and cherishing friendships made from grade school through college, her varied early temp work, her career at St. Joseph's Care Group, volunteering at 55+ and more. There were many special people in her life that considered her a "2nd Mom", and she cherished every one of you like one of her own.
Traveling was a passion for Clare, and she was thrilled to have visited Scotland with her son Jim, where they attended the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. She was proud of her formal title “Lady Clare Ellen Ristola of Glencoe and Lochaber”.
She enjoyed visiting family and friends, especially her sister Susan in Florida. She was often found following a lead on her family genealogy, or cuddling with her pups.
Clare will be sadly missed by her children, Jim (Tabatha) and Katherine (Brian) Doig; beloved grandchildren Kirsten (Richard), Courtney (Jessie), Katlen (Patrick), Faith (Shawn), MacKenzie, Aiden and William; siblings Vince (Deb) Gatien and Emily Langhor, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends.
Predeceased by her soul mate, Martti (2007); her parents and sister Susan.
Funeral services for the late Mrs. Clare Ristola will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 1:00pm in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma with the Rev. Matthew Diegel officiating. Interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery.
If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the George Jeffrey Children's Foundation or the Ottawa Heart Institute.