|
|
CLARENCE EARL
HAND
(Aug. 24, 1916 - Jan. 5, 2010)
DOROTHY ESTELLE
HAND
(Sept. 24, 1925 – Mar. 18, 2004)
In Loving Memory Of
My Parents ~
You'll never be forgotten,
that simply cannot be.
As long as I am living,
I'll carry you with me.
Safely tucked within my heart
your light will always shine;
a glowing ember never stilled,
throughout the end of time.
No matter what the future brings
or what may lie ahead,
I know that you will walk
with me along the path I tread.
So rest my angels, be at peace
and let your souls fly free.
One day I'll join your
glorious flight for all eternity.
“See You Somewhere
Over The Rainbow”
~ Love You Forever
Your Daughter, Shirley