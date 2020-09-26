On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Claude Liman passed away due to a bike accident in London, ON. He will be truly missed. Born in 1943 in Mt. Kisco, NY, he came to Thunder Bay in 1973 and for 30 years taught American Literature and Creative Writing at Lakehead University. Poetry was his love, with three books published. Claude was a strong athlete, enjoying downhill and cross country skiing, biking, running and especially golf. Of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of sharing his love of golf with his son Jesse and winning the Strathcona Club Championship. He leaves behind his dear companion Wanda Drew, his children Sarah, Ben and Rebecca, brother and sister Sandy and Dusty and his friend, Ellen. He was predeceased in April by our son, Jesse.





We shall be warm by our fire,

see by light of pure beeswax.

We bow down, like the trees,

when we cannot control.



"September Blizzard"



C. Liman



