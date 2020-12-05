1/1
Claudette Faye Boucher
September 18, 1969 –
November 9, 2020

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Claudette Faye Boucher on November 9, 2020 in New Westminster, BC. Claudette was born in Kenora, ON on September 18, 1969 and moved to BC in the late 80's. She worked at a construction site in Vancouver and was training as a hoist operator and cage tender. Claudette loved the outdoors, spending hours at the parks reading and listening to her music. She enjoyed sports, riding her bike and going to Bingo with her mom. Claudette was predeceased by her father David Kelly, sister Georgina Boucher and her husband Marc. She will be dearly missed by her mom Evelyn (Garry), brothers Randall and David (Gail), sisters Gwendoline (Jeremy), Vanessa (John), daughter Jessica, three grandchildren, auntie Marlene (Dean) and uncle Norman (Mary). She leaves behind many nephews, nieces and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Family would like to thank Honey Chicago, Lac Des Mille Lacs First Nation and Matthew C. Queau at Stevens Funeral Homes for all their love and support and assistance. If friends desire donations may be made to Humane Society, Shelter House or a charity of your choice through Stevens Funeral Homes P.O. Box 412 Dryden, ON P8N 2Z1.

www.stevensfuneralhomes.ca



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Dec. 5, 2020.
