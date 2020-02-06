|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Claudette Rigby on February 3, 2020.
Claudette was born in New Amsterdam, Guyana and immigrated to Canada in 1970. She worked at Hogarth Riverview Manor for 30+ years and was dedicated to providing exceptional care for all residents and their families. She also developed lifelong friendships with many of her colleagues.
The highlight of Claudette's life were her grandchildren who she would often travel to visit throughout the years. Claudette was predeceased by her mother Ms. Rosemarie Culley. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her siblings and children; Ralph, Reggie, Sharon, Clement, Connie, Adrian, Annissea, Andre, Vanessa (Rob), Jeff (Tanya) Tracey (Tim) and her beloved grandchildren; Rhyan, Jarome, Cohan, Kai, Ally and Brennan.
We would like to thank her close friends Doris Cooke, Pauline Hovinmaki, Cheryl Sereda and Linda Garcia for all their love and support. We would also like to thank the nursing staff on 3A at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. A private interment and celebration of life will be taking place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Northern Cardiac Fund.