With sorrow, we announce the passing of Dr. Clement Fisher Kent of Thunder Bay, Ontario, on August 17, 2020, age 93. The son of Clement Fisher Kent Sr. and Fannie Mae Brown, he was born March 15, 1927 in Charleston, South Carolina. He served in the US Navy at the end of WWII, then studied Engineering, Physics and Mathematics at Georgia Tech and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), graduating with a PhD in Mathematics. Clement repaid his GI Bill education working for the US Department of Defense tracking Soviet submarines, leaving the DOD to teach Math at Case Institute of Technology, Cleveland, Ohio, before immigrating to Canada in 1968 to be Chairman of the Math Department at Lakehead University. At LU, he facilitated creation of the Computer Science program and the unionization of Lakehead University faculty. He retired from LU in 1992, after 30 years. Clement enjoyed all things Science, Math and Astronomy. To relax he jogged daily, was a skilled amateur carpenter, plumber, and mechanic. Clement met his soul mate, Elizabeth in 1946, marrying her on June 6, 1948 in Birmingham, Alabama, USA. Left to mourn his loss are Elizabeth and his children Clement Kent (Leena) of Toronto, Anne (Peter Jollymore), Thunder Bay, and Gene Kent (Karen), Shuniah, ON. Clement is also survived by his grandchildren Travis (Holly) and great-grandson Liam; Leila (James); Emma (Brendan) and Jesse Kent. He was preceded in death by Fannie May (Mother), Clement Fisher Kent Sr (Father), two half-sisters and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Cremation has taken place. A private interment will take place at St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements for a Celebration of Life are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Thunder Bay or Hospice Northwest would be appreciated.





