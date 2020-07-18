Clifford Wallace Jardine Sr. passed away peacefully with family by his side on July 15th, 2020. Born on January 27, 1933 on the family farm on Curtis Road in Northumberland County, New Brunswick.



Clifford was passionate about family. Sunday dinners with all of the family were the highlight of the week. He was proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He came from a large family with 13 brothers and sisters. He loved to travel “down home” to spend time with his family in and around Miramichi, New Brunswick.



Cliff and his family moved to Northwestern Ontario in 1959. He worked for the Department of Highways of Ontario before working for many years at Abitibi. He was an expert in all things forestry, and always had stories to share of the many wood lots he worked on over the years. He started his own business in 1983 Clifford Jardine Trucking and delivered firewood to residents all over Northwestern Ontario until his retirement at age 75 in 2008.



He loved to garden, hunt and fish - providing his family with countless meals. If anyone needed help – Cliff was always there. Whether it be helping to build the community fire hall, or supporting a neighbour in need, Cliff could always be counted on.



Community was also very important to Clifford and he enjoyed being part of the Pass Lake Community, visiting and sharing whatever he could with other families. Most recently he had always enjoyed spending his Saturday's with the Pass Lake Coffee Crew.



Clifford will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Rose and Betty; sons Clifford Jr. (Susan), and Charles; siblings Winson, Vera, Colin and Mary-Emma; grandchildren Len(Carla), Colin(Val), Blythe(Kevin), Mandi and Josh; great grandchildren Jade, Jordan Rae, Kyle, Janaya, Sara and Coby, in-laws and extended family in the East Coast.



Predeceased by his wife Myrtle, infant son Roger, his parents Lorne and Isabel, brothers Rufus, Robert, Harold, Allan, Wilfred, Elwin and Raymond, sisters Helen, Emmaline.



A celebration of Clifford's life will be held in the chapel of Harbourview Funeral Center at 1:00 p.m. with family and close friends who will be able to attend by invitation only. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no reception will take place. An interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Please visit www.harbourviewfuneral.ca to view the services live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived on this same site.



Sincere thanks to the many family and friends who supported him in his journey. Special thanks to staff and physicians on 1A at TBRHSC.



If friends so desire, donations in Clifford's memory can be made to Salem Lutheran Church in Pass Lake, ON or a charity of choice.

