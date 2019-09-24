|
Clifford William Roy passed away peacefully with family by his side on September 21, 2019 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center. On line condolences at:
Clifford was born on April 11, 1958 in Sioux Lookout, Ontario to parents Lorraine and Norman Roy and later moved to Thunder Bay, Ontario where he made his home.
Clifford enjoyed being in the outdoors, walking, fishing or just watching the animals up close. Clifford also enjoyed drawing, tinkering and searching for lost treasures. One of Clifford's special interests was visiting the Conservatory and looking at all of the beautiful plants displayed within. Cliff loved music, movies and watching his favorite programs on the History and Discovery Channels.
Clifford is survived by his mother Lorraine Roy, daughter Amber O'Sullivan (Trevor) and grandchildren Everly and Jack. Sisters Ivanna Crockett (Chris Potter), Kammy Shaw (Larry Ward), several nieces and nephews, Aunts and Uncles and many, many cousins. Clifford is also survived by his best friend Rambo as well as several friends and extended family Randy Richmond and Kadie K.
Clifford is predeceased by his father Norman Roy, Grandmothers Agnus Cameron and Violet Allsopp.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Jenkens Funeral Home on Thursday September 26, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to New Hope Dog Rescue or Save A Stray Cat Thunder Bay would be greatly appreciated.
