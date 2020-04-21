|
December 19, 1932 – April 19, 2020
Clyde Riddell age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home in Kakabeka Falls. Clyde grew up in Port Arthur and moved to Atikokan in 1952. He worked at Ontario Hydro, Atikokan Hydro and Thunder Bay Bearing. Clyde took an early retirement in 1989 along with his wife Helen and moved to their camp on Windigoostigwan Lake. He loved spending time with his family and his passion of working with his loader grooming the camp road and other projects. He made many friends on Windy and left his trade mark on many cabins on the lake. His memory will live on for years to come. Clyde is survived by his wife Helen Riddell, son Ken Riddell (Deb), grandchildren Kendra Riddell (Nick Burrell), and great grandson Axel Burrell, Robbi Riddell (Duncan Fender). Also survived by 2 sisters-law, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, infant daughter, brothers Earl, Bob, Jack, Clifford and sister Ruth. Cremation has taken place as per Clyde's wishes and there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
