|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Colin Lennstrom age 82 years, passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer on May 1st, 2019. Colin was a well known, much liked and respected member of his church and the Current River Community. In addition to his many and varied interests, Colin was an excellent golfer and an active supporter and volunteer of Current River Minor Hockey. He also volunteered at, and was a great fan of the Thunder Bay Border Cats in the Summer and the Thunderwolves in the Winter. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Vera, children April (Ed), Robin (Caroline), Marleen (Lyse); six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; his brother Russ (Judy), sister Judy (Gene) and his Uncle Gus and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and Colleen (Steve). Colin was predeceased by his parents Lyman and Clarice Lennstrom and brother Norman. Cremation has taken place and there will be a Mass at Our Lady of Loretto Church on Saturday, May 11th at 11:00a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Our Lady of Loretto Church (Elevator Fund) or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated. A special thank you to all the medical professionals who cared for Colin.Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com