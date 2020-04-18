|
Colleen Meier, age 72 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 13, 2020. Born May 26, 1947 in Ontario, she was raised and educated in Raymond, Alberta and received her schooling there. She was employed as a foster parent with CAS and Dilico and retired in 2016 after 15 years of service. Colleen is survived by CL spouse James Gage, son Sean Meier, brothers Dan, Rick, Jim and Steve Clarke, sisters Neeta Clarke, Neela (Nicki) Arseneau, and Katherine Patriquin, and 5 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Joseph and son Jason Meier, brothers Roy and Bill Clarke and sister Sharon Lickiss. Cremation has taken place. Interment will be held at a later date due to circumstances at this time. If family or friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation or Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated.Online condolences
