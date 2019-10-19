|
September 10, 1914 ~
October 17, 2019
Collena Dampier (nee Livingston) was born September 10, 1914 in Niagara Falls, Ontario. After the death of her mother when she was 4, she moved to Point Edward to be raised by her father's immediate family. She attended public school in Point Edward and high school at Sarnia Collegiate. She received her B.A. from the University of Toronto and her teaching certificate from Althouse College. Collena moved to a teaching position in Nipigon in 1940 determined to stay long enough to earn her Permanent Teaching Certificate. A husband, John Dampier, three children and many years later she was still teaching, now in Red Rock where she taught English, French and Latin until the end of her career in 1978. After the death of her husband in 2008, she moved to Thunder Bay to be near her children. She was predeceased by her father Coll, mother Ethel, sister Alice (Joseph) and her husband John. She is survived by her children Jock (Joan), Sara (Donald), Alexander (Sally) and granddaughter Alexandra.
Our mother always said she hoped that our Dad would be there to meet her on the other side because she had such a terrible sense of direction.
We would like to thank the staff of Roseview Manor for their wonderful compassion, patience and care of our mother.
A private family Celebration of Life may be held at a date in the spring or summer.
Any monetary contributions may be made to the Dampier Endowment Fund at the Nipigon District Regional Hospital, or the charity of your choice,