It is with profound sadness the family of Colyne Gibbons announces her passing on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 following a lengthy illness.
Colyne was born in Kenora, Ontario March 24, 1936. Descendent of early settlers to Northwestern Ontario, she spent the majority of her life advocating for the region as well as the native community within which she had both family and friends. She spent many summers as a child on Black Sturgeon at the fishing camp built by her cousin Vanna and her husband Joe Cook who was an Ojibwa entrepreneur. Joe taught her respect of the land, the animals and last but not least the excitement of a good day of fishing. When advocating for safer highways, or native issues, she firmly believed if you told the truth you didn't have to remember what you had said because in her words, "Times may change, truth never does." She quickly learned that truth is not often welcomed, and would recall Joe Cook's words, "As long as the chiefs can keep my people hostage on reserves, they'll amount to nothing." Joe was opposed to segregation as was Colyne. She expressed her views in this newspaper, until the management would no longer print them.
In 1948 with the end of her parents' marriage she and her brother were brought to Fort William by their mother. During the summer holidays she would return home to Kenora to spend time with her friends and cousins. In 1954 she would meet Gerry Gibbons, who would become her lifelong soul mate. They were married September 14, 1956 and embarked upon a journey that would last for over 60 years. Together they would welcome their first son Brent in 1958 and then Mark in 1961.
Colyne had many passions: her family and their camp at Graham where she and Gerry and her boys spent wonderful summers fishing, swimming and waterskiing. They were joined by her special nephew Glenn who would embrace the lifestyle, becoming in later years an avid fisherman. Much later they would welcome 3 beautiful grandchildren. In all they had 50 great years in Graham. Colyne committed much time and effort to the Graham community that would become an association begun by the late Don Berardi with her support. Together she and Marge Sgambelluri would organize the first Graham Campers' meeting held at Melanson's camp. Her association with Dolores Heikkinen led her to research and write about the history of Graham, a work that she dedicated many hours to, which was halted as a result of her illness. Federal and provincial politics was another passion. One of her life long and little-known missions was improvements to Highway 17. It was a mission begun in 1957 as a result of witnessing a multiple fatal accident while she and her husband were driving to Winnipeg. She remained active in exposing government neglect of Northwestern Ontario throughout her lifetime. In the early 80's she became active in the Reform Party of Canada and sat as a member of the Executive Council representing Northwestern Ontario. In 1989 she was the candidate during the federal election representing the Reform Party, and while she didn't win, she brought an awareness of neglect that was unacceptable and continued to work toward implementing change.
Colyne was employed at the CLE for 11 years and following the denial of a promotion to the position of administrator, based solely on gender, she left the CLE and accepted a position with the Northwestern Ontario Regional Sports Council and was instrumental in organizing the first regional summer games under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Recreation.
Colyne's sons were her pride and joy, as were her grandchildren. She and Gerry would suffer the loss of their youngest son Mark who was murdered in Calgary. Mark's infant son Travis would return to St. Paul with his mother, grow up to be a fine young man who upon graduation would become a marine, serving 5 tours in the Middle East. Following his discharge Travis, a victim of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, took his life at age 26 years.
Colyne leaves to mourn her loss son Brent; grandchildren, Ashley Gibbons Laberge, Gatineau, Quebec, David Gibbons, here; special nephew Glenn Leroux and his wife Roberta Carlson, here; brothers Sidney Leroux, here, Brian Kelso, Vancouver; step-brother, Morris and his wife Dona Kelso, Kingston, ON; cousins Gail and Michael Zupansky; sisters-in-law Betty Gibbons, here; Valerie Sutton, Red Rock; numerous nieces and nephews; and special lifelong friends Maggi Sgambelluri, Karen Mercier and Marlene Burke.
Predeceased by her husband Gerry, mother Ethel Kelso, father Leo Leroux, step-father Bill Kelso, son Mark, grandson Travis, mother-in-law Mabel Gibbons, sister-in-law Barbara Leroux, brothers-in-law, David Gibbons, Ted Gibbons and Ron Sutton.
She further wished that those who had helped her during her final journey be acknowledged. Yvonne and Bob Grof looked over her as though she were family. She often described Yvonne as her ‘angel', a kind and gentle lady whom she grew to love. Sue Walsh who was the ‘mail lady' and good for a visit, Margaret Desrusseaux who was willing to burn the midnight oil in discussion, and last but not least her little four-legged friend Joby who was always able to bring a smile & much pleasure when he would visit with his mistress Yvonne. To the Nurses Sheila, Louise and NP Don, Mom had an affection for each of you, not only for the care you provided but for who you were.
Colyne's wish was there should be no ‘funeral' but rather would be honoured to have family and friends celebrate her life and her endeavours to ‘make a difference.' In the spring an invitation will be extended to family and friends for a gathering when Colyne's ashes will be placed beside those of her husband Gerry at Sunset Memorial Gardens.