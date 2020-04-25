|
July 27, 1931 – April 21, 2020
t is with heavy hearts that the children of Concettina Cristina Gallo, age 88, announce her passing on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
Affectionately called Cettina, she was born in the town of Rogliano, Cosenza, Italy on July 27, 1931 to Nina and Gaspere Stumpo.
As the fourth of seven children Cettina's formative years were shaped by the Great Depression. As such, and similar to many immigrants she ventured to foreign territory for a better quality life. While awaiting other family members to join her in Canada, she met and married Bruno. Together they raised their two children.
Cettina took immense pride in her family. Happiest in her role as a mother and devoted wife. She often shared stories of her youth while instilling her family values, language and culture and her Catholic faith to her children.
She was a kind and generous woman always sharing her baked good from homemade pasta, preserves and bread to her traditional sweet delectables. As a lifelong member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Italian Society she could be counted on for her support over the years.
Cettina was a modest woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. She liked to sing and could often be heard belting hymns while attending service in church. She was a talented woman honing and always willing to teach her skills and took great pride in her precise embroidery talents. Throughout the years she developed, maintained and cherished her many friendships. Along with Bruno, they often entertained at home or visited their friends. Everyone was always welcome into their home to share a glass of homemade wine and a cup of coffee to what would often be an evening filled with laughter.
Cettina was predeceased by her husband Bruno, her parents, two brothers and a sister.
She is survived by her son Joe, daughter Maria Luisa, sisters Rosa and Giovanna, her brother Italo and numerous extended family members both in Italy and Canada.
Her children would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mary Valente who took exceptional care of their mother. Thank you, to all the home care workers and most recently to the wonderful staff and the exceptional nurses of 2B - your expertise, concern and care of our mother was remarkable.
Mom will be dearly missed but she will always remain in our hearts!
In keeping with the Covid-19 restrictions, a private service has taken place. A formal Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Entombment took place in St. Andrew's Cemetery presided over by Rev. Luigi Filippini. Arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.
If so desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
