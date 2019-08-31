Home

Conrad Sosnowski


1928 - 2019
Conrad Sosnowski Obituary

Conrad Sosnowski, 91, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019. Conrad was born July 17, 1928 in Stabigotten, East Prussia (Germany). He came to Canada in 1952 to work in the bush as a lumberjack and later worked as a carpenter (a trade he learned in Germany). Survived by daughter Karen (Ted) and son Frank (of Grande Prairie, AB). Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive in Germany. He was predeceased by his wife lrmgard in 2016 and his 6 siblings. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Roseview (Champlain) for the exceptional care provided to Dad during his short stay there. As per Dad's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

