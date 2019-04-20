|
February 8, 1988-April 13, 2019“We little knew that night that God was going to call your name.
Cosimo Anthony Racco was taken unexpectedly from us on April 13, 2019 at the age of 31 years. He was born on February 8, 1988 at the McKellar General Hospital in Thunder Bay to Tony and Angela Racco.
Cosimo was an active little boy and could always be seen riding his bike down Humber Crescent, going to his friends' houses or just riding around enjoying the outdoors. He especially liked riding his bike with his “Nonno Micu” around the area and the golf course. Later he spent many hours riding around the McIntyre River with his best friend Paul Karpowich looking for the perfect area to fish rainbow trout.
Cosimo was a kind and compassionate man who would drop anything he was doing to help a family member or friend who needed him. He loved spending time with his family, especially his sister and brother. Cosimo enjoyed travelling to Sioux Lookout, “his happy place”, where he would fish muskie with his brother-in-law Kevin, and spend time with his nieces and nephew.
Cosimo loved the outdoors. He was passionate about camping, hunting and fishing. He grew up camping at Whitefish Lake where many special memories were made with his cousins. Cosimo could be seen hunting grouse with his dog Wally, moose and deer in the fall with his good friends and cousins, and loved fishing walleye all summer long. He excelled in hockey and started skating soon after he could walk. His positive attitude and his leadership skills led him to be team captain on many teams throughout the years.
Cosimo graduated St. Patrick's High School in 2006 where he met the love of his life, Shannon. He then went on to Lakehead University where he received his Bachelor of Science Majoring in Biology. After obtaining his degree, he chose to begin a career in policing, his childhood dream since he was a little boy, and was sworn in as Constable on December 17, 2010 with the Thunder Bay Police Service. His unit was like his second family, they were his brothers and sisters he loved each one of them with all his heart.
Cosimo married Shannon Gombola in 2013 and soon after welcomed their son Leo. Cosimo was an amazing father and husband. Him and Leo loved ATV and snowmobile rides, going for haircuts together and visiting Nonno Racco's house for coffee time. He loved cooking and especially trying out new recipes and inviting people to try them out. As a family they enjoyed the simple things; family walks, playing outside with Leo, and relaxing by the pool. Cosimo always enjoyed the calm and peaceful parts of life.
Cosimo will be forever missed by his wife Shannon and his son Leo, his parents Tony and Angela, brother Chris, sister Marlena, brother-in-law Kevin, nieces Jamie and Joelleen and nephew Luka. His Grandfather and best friend Cosimo Racco, and Grandmother Ada Futia. His Uncles and Aunts, Fortunato and Palmira Michelizzi, Richard and Irene Racco, Robert and Marisa Racco, Fortunato Futia and numerous cousins and relatives in Thunder Bay and Italy. In-laws Robert and Pat Gombola. Cosimo will also be missed by his faithful companion, his dog Wally. He was predeceased by his Grandfather Domenico Futia, his Grandmother Marlene Racco, Baba Pauline Gombola, great grandparents, Rocco and Palma Racco, Richard and Jean Ylinen, Fortunato and Angela Futia and Salvatore and Maria Piccolo.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, when friends and family will gather at 10:00am at St. Dominic's Church, celebrated by Rev. Mike Mahoney. A private family interment will follow at St. Andrew's Mausoleum. Visitation will start Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 7:00pm with prayers to be offered at 7:30pm. If friends desire, in lieu of flowers, a trust fund has been set up for Cosimo's son, Leo. Contributions can be made at any local CIBC branch under Shannon Racco, in trust for Leo Racco.
The family would like to thank the Thunder Bay Police Service and all the First Responders for going above and beyond their call of duty. Our city is truly blessed to have such incredible professionals looking after our families. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.
In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone;
For part of us went with you, the day God called you home.
You left us peaceful memories, your love is still our guide;
Though we cannot see you, you are always at our side.
Our family chain is broken, and nothing seems the same;
But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.”
Cosimo Racco will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
On-line Condolences may be sent to
www.blakefuneralchapel.com