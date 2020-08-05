November 20, 1926 – August 2, 2020



After a long struggle, the Lord called our cherished mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend home to his promised land. Family was Mom's greatest possession, her greatest joy and her greatest accomplishment. The family fondly remembers the good times and special touches Mom always provided to each one who came into her circle. Mom loved to bake, especially pies, and she tried to provide a variety to suit everyone's tastes. If the family was coming, it was not surprising that she would be up by 6 a.m. to get her pastry made. Mom dressed like a lady, always to suit the occasion, with a broach on her blouse. Mom humbly served her church and community in the capacity of Board of Elders, 8 years; Alter Guild, 18 years; President, Ladies Auxiliary to the Terrace Bay Community Church; 1st past president, Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Branch 223; volunteered at 55 Plus during her time in Thunder Bay. Mom was proud to have worked alongside her son, Michael at Moore's of Terrace Bay for 18 years. Predeceased by her parents, William and Katie Mason of Barrie, Brother William Edward Mason and sister-in-law Audrey Mason, also of Barrie, Sister Gladys Boos and brother-in-law Alex Boos of Thunder Bay. Predeceased by her husband Emil Oitzl, the love of her life, in 2007. Predeceased by husbands John Ropchan in 1990, Mikola Bajkiewicz in 1969 and former husband Vernon Moore. Survived by brother James Mason (Marilyn) of Barrie and children Michael Moore (Joanne) and David Bajkiewicz ( Ariane Falzetta) of Terrace Bay and Cheryl Kent (David) of Thunder Bay. Mom named her six grandchildren as her honourary pallbearers: Kelly, Shannon, and Adam Moore, Paula and Graig Kent, and Brannan Bajkiewicz. Also left to carry on her legacy are her great grandchildren Danielle, Jarad, Cooper and Everett Moore, Jet Crhak and Laurel Kent and Asher Radbourne. The family thanks the staff of Wilkes Terrace in Terrace Bay for the care given to Mom for the past five years. A private grave side service for family will be held Thursday, August 6, with interment in Terrace Bay Cemetery. Officiating will be pastor and friend, Father Fransico Blazek of Assumption of the Virgin Mary parish. If friends desire, in memoriam donations can be made to Wilkes Terrace or Assumption of the Virgin Mary parish in Thunder Bay.