Cora Wilson age 68, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2019 at Roseview Manor in Thunder Bay, ON. Born March 23, 1951 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Port Arthur. Cora was raised in her home community of Gull Bay and left at the age of 14 to begin her life in Thunder Bay. She had a passion and love for singing and playing guitar and enjoyed blessing everyone with her gift any chance she had. She had a way with words and always used them to be kind, uplift and share stories of her life. Cora had the most strong, determined, kind-heart hearted giving spirit that will forever be ingrained in our hearts. Lovingly remembered and will be dearly missed by her daughters Bonnie Lyne Wilson and Melissa Rhoda Wilson; granddaughters Shayleen and Tehya; brothers Francis and Andy; sisters Ida, Antoinette, Ina and Edna; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved parents Dominic and Mary Jane Wilson; brothers Steven, Daniel and Victor; sisters Amelia, Veronica, Angela, Florence, Annette and Dina. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Sargent & Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street with officiant Kerry McLaughlin. Interment to follow at St. Andrews Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com
"Love you forever, Mom (Granny)"