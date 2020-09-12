Coreen Gladys Gill Passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side September 9, 2020 at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.



She was born to parents John and Gladys Waldon October 26, 1937 in Dauphin, MB.



The family moved to Red Lake, ON when Coreen was 4 years old. This is where Coreen started her Family that she loved more than anything. She and her family relocated to Thunder Bay, ON in 1966.



Coreen started her career as a hairdresser but decided to go further her education and graduated with her nursing degree. She was a RPN at Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital for many years until she retired to enjoy life with her husband and family. She thoroughly loved her job.



Coreen's family was the main focus of her life. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother. She was very proud of her 12 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She never once in all her years missed a birthday call. Coreen will be sadly missed by all.



Coreen is survived by her children Michael (Myrna) Anderson, Margaret Lamme, Bonnie Romeo and Brenda Denhardt (Benny). Her Grandchildren Cory Lamme, Tara Maslack, Carmen McLeod, Micheal Anderson, Carrie DeCorte, Crystal Rojik, Angela Roberts, Nicole DeCorte, Ashley Anderson, Krysta Romeo and Monty Romeo.



She was predeceased by her husband Wayne Gill, her son Montgomery Anderson and her grandson Joshua Anderson.



Funeral services will take place at Sargent & Son Funeral Home.





