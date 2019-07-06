Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Corey Dykstra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Corey J. Dykstra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Corey J. Dykstra Obituary

Rev. Corey J. Dykstra, age 34, of Walker, Michigan (and formerly of Thunder Bay), passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Eric; and grandparents, Nelly Joffers, Wytse Dykstra, Peter Hiemstra, and Raymond Vegter. Corey is survived by his wife of twelve years, Jill; sons, Kyle and Lucas and soon to be born daughter; parents, John and Glenda Dykstra and Gene and Cindy Hiemstra; siblings, Janine (Ray) Olthuis, Mitchell (Dana) Dykstra, Charmaine (Adam) Zachary; grandparents, Pieter Joffers, Hendrikje Dykstra, Elizabeth Hiemstra and RuthAnn (Vegter) Engelsman; sisters-in-law, Emily (Derek) Greydanus and Kim (Justin) Stevenson; brother-in-law, Peter Hiemstra; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The funeral service was held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Remembrance Church in Walker, Michigan; Interment in Maplewood Cemetery in Lamont, Michigan.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.