Rev. Corey J. Dykstra, age 34, of Walker, Michigan (and formerly of Thunder Bay), passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Eric; and grandparents, Nelly Joffers, Wytse Dykstra, Peter Hiemstra, and Raymond Vegter. Corey is survived by his wife of twelve years, Jill; sons, Kyle and Lucas and soon to be born daughter; parents, John and Glenda Dykstra and Gene and Cindy Hiemstra; siblings, Janine (Ray) Olthuis, Mitchell (Dana) Dykstra, Charmaine (Adam) Zachary; grandparents, Pieter Joffers, Hendrikje Dykstra, Elizabeth Hiemstra and RuthAnn (Vegter) Engelsman; sisters-in-law, Emily (Derek) Greydanus and Kim (Justin) Stevenson; brother-in-law, Peter Hiemstra; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The funeral service was held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Remembrance Church in Walker, Michigan; Interment in Maplewood Cemetery in Lamont, Michigan.