It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Corinna Tremonti, announce her unexpected passing in Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at age 81 years.
Corinna was born on April 5, 1938 in Italy. She married her life-long friend Vito in 1963, and shared 40 years together until his passing in 2004.
She was always available to help others whenever she was needed. She actively volunteered with the Lady Venet Society, the Catholic Women's League, the DaVinci, and the hospital. Corinna loved spending time with family, friends and her neighbours, and her terrific ability to remind everyone of all the special moments and celebrations. She enjoyed travelling with Carlye most recently to Vancouver to watch Jay and his volleyball. She loved everyone's children and served as a Nonni to so many.
Corinna will be lovingly remembered by her son Albert and Lorna; and grandchildren Carlye, Jay and Tineke, lifelong friends Silvanna and Carlos Visintin, Giovanna and Chimo Bertolo, Teresa Tremonti and family, Fedora Tremonti and family, as well as so many friends that became her family.
She was predeceased by her husband Vito; daughter Marina; infant son; and mother Giuseppina DeLorenzo.
Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in St Dominic's Roman Catholic Church. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may made to the Northern Cancer Fund or the Kidney Foundation of Canada.
“There is nothing more beautiful than someone who goes out of their way to make life beautiful for others” - Mandy Hale
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore St at James.
