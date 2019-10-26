|
|
1930-2019
Corinne Margaret Bain, age 89 years, resident of Pioneer Ridge, Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born in Fort William in 1930, she lived through the Great Depression, often recounting the difficulties of the lean years. Her schooling took her to Fort William Collegiate where she graduated and later married Jack A. Bain. Her family became her passion, successfully raising three children. Corinne then pursued an education degree at Lakehead University, earning the Dean's Medal for outstanding achievement. Hired by the Lakehead Board of Education as an art consultant and as a kindergarten teacher, Corinne embarked on a long career focussed on children in whom she found great delight. Hobbies included gardening, travelling with friends, and painting. She was an accomplished artist who hosted many exhibitions that were well received. Corinne is survived by her son, Greig Bain (Cheryl), granddaughter, Jennifer Manion (Blair), great grandchildren Jack, James and Travis. Grandson Rory (Rain), great grandchildren Anna and Samuel. Daughter, Patricia Alison Bain Snell (Brian), grandchildren Jackson and David. Daughter-in-law, Susan Bain, grandson, Bryan. Donald Colosimo, former husband. California relatives Harry and Eva Marie John and their loving families. Many nieces and nephews. Corinne was predeceased by her parents, Reuben (Bob) and Alice Rose McLean. Husband, "Trapper" Bain in 1988. Son, Rory Brian. Her sister, Mavis John and brother Edward Wood (Margaret). Cremation has taken place. A private family interment will follow.
Special thanks to the staff of Pioneer Ridge. The wonderful care and kindness afforded Corinne over the years is truly appreciated by the family. As well, thank you to dear friends in the teaching and religious community who have been so supportive with her senior's dementia. In lieu of flowers, donations or cards of sympathy, Corinne had mentioned that she would be most happy if friends just gave their family members each a big hug.
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com