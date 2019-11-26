|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cornelia (Corrie) Burgsteden, peacefully with family by her side on November 22, 2019, days shy of her 91st birthday.
Corrie was born in Barneveld, NL on November 27, 1928 as one of the 11 Wouters children. She quickly became accustomed to a large and loving family that continued to blossom throughout her 90 adventurous years. After marrying the love of her life, Jacobus (Koos) Burgsteden in 1952, they soon immigrated to Canada to begin their next journey while building their life and family.
Over the years, she became a mother to eight children, while continuously working alongside her husband to operate a successful dairy farm. As a new immigrant to the country, she ensured she took the time to welcome her friends and neighbours into their home, community and church.
Following the sale of the family farm, they immersed themselves in a new business venture, which led to owning and operating the Telstar Motel for 16 years, while continuing to explore their love of travel and adventure. They visited Australia and Africa, among various other locations, while visiting their family in Holland, and eventually retiring with a winter home in Florida.
As a mother, ‘Nan' and friend, she will fondly be remembered as a witty, strong and independent woman. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, looked forward to Sunday afternoons they spent together with a simmering pot of Dutch soup while playing dominos.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered, Corrie leaves to mourn her eight children Harry (Betty), LaNell (Wendy), Jackie (Roger), Lisa (Brian), Kim (Randy), Yvonne (Rocky), Van (Marty), Darren (Debbie), her twenty four grandchildren Steven (Lisa), Michael, Daniel (Jackie), Robin (Mitchell), Jay (Sarah), Jesse (Anar), Russell (Meagan), Paula (Tyler), Ryan (Shawna), Derek (Kate), April (Seamus), Vaughn, Tess, Colleen, Garat (Katie), Paige (Hosam), Drue (Mike), Tony, Brooke, Dane, Jenna (Tyler), Riley, Courtney (Mike), and Dustin, and her numerous great grandchildren.
Celebratory Mass will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Corpus Christi Church with lunch to follow. Corrie will be interred at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family gratefully declines flowers; donations to Ogden's Children Assistance will be appreciated.
