Cornelius Steven Bouchard
Mr. Cornelius Steven Bouchard, aged 68 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Lakehead Manor. Cornelius was born on December 26, 1951 in Gull Bay, Ontario. He was self-employed through his art and carvings. Cornelius loved to paint, draw and make sculptures. His artwork can be found in many churches in Northwestern Ontario and a sculpture of his can be found in the Vatican (Rome). Cornelius loved playing hockey, dressing and singing like Hank Williams Sr. He was very outgoing, friendly and enjoyed making new friends. Survived by sister Ida; brothers Douglas (Cynthia) and William (Annette); his nieces that he helped raise: Delia Hazlehurst and Debroah Wilson. Also survived by niece Natasha Bouchard; aunts Ina Eichmas and Ida McGuire; uncles Andy and Frances as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Kateri Church in Gull Bay with Father Jerry officiating. Interment to follow at Gull Bay Cemetery.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
