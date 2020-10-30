1/1
Cory O'Kelly
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Cory, after a courageous struggle with myeloma. He was born in Dublin Ireland on Nov. 27, 1946 and came to Canada at the age of 7 with parents Seamus and Maisie. They lived in Toronto, where his sister Carol was born, then moved to Thunder Bay, where brother Brian was born. His writing career began with the Chronicle-Journal while still a teenager. It soon became evident that he was a talented writer. Life changed, as it does, and Maisie remarried. Travice Collier adopted the young ones, and soon the family included twins, Wanda and Winona. Cory moved to CBC Radio and became a well-known voice in Thunder Bay. His St. Patrick's Day celebrations grew into legendary events, including his parade and visits from St. Urho. His career took off and he moved to CBC television in Ottawa in 1984. Not long after, he fell in love and married Andrea in 1988 and together they raised a beautiful family. Cory will be remembered for his wit and humour, and his devotion to family. He is survived by his wife Andrea, daughters Kristen and Kelsey, son Kieran, sisters Carol Thayer (Bob), Wanda Collier (Norm), Winona Collier, brother Brian Collier (Tracey), as well and nieces and nephews.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
