|
|
Mrs. Cynthia Kindla, 65 years, of Beardmore, Ontario, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, with her family by her side, in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Predeceased by her parents - Roger and Edna Brizard, her brother Richard, nephew Christopher Hardy and niece Cheyenne Trabish; she is survived by her husband David of Beardmore, her children – Richard Kindla of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and Cheryl Kindla-King (Terry) of Beardmore, by grandchildren – Kaine, Casey and Lilli Kindla all at home, by her step-mother Madeline Brizard of Dorion, Ontario, by nine siblings – John (Darlene) Brizard of Long Lac, Ontario, Betty (Terry) Bouchard and Cathy (Harley) Trabish both of Lake Helen Reserve, Ontario, Bob (Kelly) Brizard of Mission, British Columbia, George Brizard (Tammy Serson) of Calgary, Alberta, Dean (Shelley) Brizard and Popeye (Dawn) Brizard both of Hurkett, Ontario, Shirley Brizard of Thunder Bay, Ontario and Mary Joyce of Belleville, Ontario, sisters-in-law Jane Brizard of Thunder Bay and Linda (Gordon) Laird of Nipigon. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. According to Cindy's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no service. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd.