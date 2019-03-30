|
It is with profound sadness that the Daniel Magiskan Family announce the sudden passing of Cyril Gerald Magiskan on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 after a long intense battle with Diabetes and Renal Failure. Gerald was born on March 15, 1971 where he was raised and loved the traditional lands of the Ojibwa also known as Thunder Bay, Ontario. Family roots originated from the Ojibwa Territory of Aroland First Nation #242. Gerald worked as a S200 Fire Fighter he knew to utilized his great strength and leadership skills to protect the lands. He loved going to the family trap-line to hunt and fish with his family. His great passion was his music, his love for Led Zeppelin, heavy metal rock and how he could make life time memories celebrating life with music. He also loved to share these memories on his face book page where we all feared who would be next and what secrets he would revel. He enjoyed watching his favourite sports team play whether it was Denver Broncos during football season or The Bruins during the hockey season. Gerald loved life and everyone who was in it. He paid special attention to all and if he had something to share and give you he would, this is what he did he supported all who needed it. Gerald will be missed by his parents Daniel and Maggie, his sisters Jessie (Andrew), Patricia (Kyle), Cynthia (Noel), Nephew Andrew, Great Nephews Will, Brandon, Thomas and Bo, Nieces Ashley, Stephanie (Matt), Jemma, Jewels, Shae and Leigh-Anna. He was predeceased by his brother and best friend Daniel who passed away almost 7 years and a month; he often talked and wrote about him and longed to see him again, and his sister Anita, nephew Adam, paternal grandparents William and Nora Magiskan and Maternal grandparents Joseph and Jane Mendowegan. Gerald will be remembered by many, many other family members and friends. Heartfelt appreciation and sincere thank you to all the support by the medical team at the Renal Unit at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 when family and friends will gather for Funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. at St. Patrick's Cathedral celebrated by Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stella V.G. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Viewing will take place on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Blake Funeral Chapel with prayers being offered at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the TBRHSC - Renal Center would be appreciated. The Creator has called another Ojibwa Warrior home. On-line Condolences
Gerald Magiskan will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
